Woman patient's death: case filed against trustees of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital

Pune, Jan 3 (PTI) The Joint Charity Commissioner's office has filed a case in a court against the trustees of the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital here in connection with the death of patient Tanisha Bhise in April 2025.

Bhise, wife of the personal secretary of BJP MLC Amit Gorkhe, was allegedly refused admission at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital over the non-payment of a Rs 10 lakh deposit. Subsequently, she died at another facility after giving birth to twin daughters.

The death sparked a public outrage, prompting the Pune police to register an offence against doctor Dr Sushrut Ghaisas of the Mangeshkar hospital after a committee set up by the Sassoon General Hospital held him responsible.

The Joint Charity Commissioner's office, which was also probing the case, has reportedly held the hospital responsible for lapses in giving emergency medical care to the patient.

An official from the Charity Commissioner's office confirmed that they have filed a case against the trustees of the hospital.

The Mangeshkar hospital, meanwhile, said it has not received any report from the Charity Commissioner as of Saturday.

Tanisha Bhise was monitored for four hours at the Mangeshkar hospital, and afterwards her family decided to take her to another hospital without informing the doctors, it said.

The family left the hospital in their private vehicle. A doctor from the Mangeshkar hospital ran after them but they did not stop, the Mangeshkar hospital claimed in its statement. PTI SPK KRK