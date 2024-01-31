Woman peddler arrested with drugs worth Rs 2.8 lakh

Mumbai, Jan 31 (PTI) A 59-year-old woman drug peddler was arrested here and drugs worth Rs 2,80,000 were seized from her possession, police said on Wednesday.

Meharbano Ayub Siddique alias Sikandari, the accused, was wanted in a case registered by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) after arresting drug suppliers Nilofer Cendole and Rubina Niyazu Sheikh alias Ruby, an official said.

Yusuf Ali Sayyed, who was raided by the central anti-drug agency in 2021, allegedly told the investigators that he procured MD from Sikandari, and since then she was on the run though she kept up her supply network in the western suburbs, the police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Bandra police station, guided by senior inspector Sanjay Marathe, laid a trap and arrested Sikandari in Qureshi Nagar area on Tuesday night while seizing 54 grams MD from her possession, he said.

She was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation was underway, he added. PTI ZA KRK