Woman PGT doctor murder: Junior doctors hold protest in state-run hospitals

Kolkata, Aug 10 (PTI) Junior doctors at various hospitals in West Bengal held protest sit-ins and took out processions on Saturday demanding exemplary punishment to those involved in the sexual assault and murder of a woman postgraduate trainee doctor at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital here.

The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital in north Kolkata on Friday.

Junior doctors, including interns, housestaff and postgraduate trainees held protest sit-ins and processions at state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, National Medical College and Hospital and Medical College, Kolkata.

Similar protests were held at hospitals in some districts, including Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital and Bankura Sammilani Medical College.

They demanded exemplary punishment for those involved in the sexual assault of the woman doctor and security of doctors at the hospitals.

The junior doctors said that emergency services at these hospitals were operational.

The SFI and DYFI, which are CPI(M)'s students' and youth wings respectively, said they will hold road blockades across West Bengal on Saturday and Sunday to protest the murder.

The deceased, a second-year student of the chest medicine department, was on duty on Thursday night. The body bore injury marks.

Her father had alleged that she was raped and murdered inside the state-run RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Preliminary autopsy report confirmed sexual abuse of the woman doctor before she was killed, police said. PTI AMR RG