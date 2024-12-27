Woman PhD student dies by suicide over humiliation, three held

Hyderabad, Dec 27 (PTI) A 28-year-old PhD student, working as a project assistant at a central research institute, allegedly died by suicide after being "harassed" by a family for repayment of money borrowed by her father, police said on Friday.

Two members of the family which allegedly "humiliated" her were arrested along with the deceased woman's father, they added.

In a complaint filed at Nacharam Police Station on December 26, the victim's mother stated that her husband (the student's father) had taken Rs 15 lakh, promising to provide a job to a woman member of the family at the city-based research institute.

The accused family members claimed that the transaction had taken place in the presence of the deceased student. However, in the complaint, her mother said that she was unaware of it.

When the victim's father failed to arrange the promised job, four members of the family put pressure on him and the deceased. They humiliated her and filed a cheating case against her and her father, the complainant said.

The four accused demanded Rs 35 lakh from the victim's family for withdrawing the case and threatened to ruin their lives, the mother added.

Feeling humiliated and depressed by the actions of the four accused, the student took her life by hanging herself from a ceiling fan at her house on December 25.

Based on the complaint, a case under the provisions of abetment to suicide and the SC/ST Act was registered, and three persons were arrested, police said.

In a purported selfie video, which was aired by some TV channels, the deceased stated that it was true her father had taken the money, but she was unaware of it.

"I was asked to pay the amount, but I don't agree with it. They are responsible for my death and should be punished. A 'fake FIR' was filed against me," she said.