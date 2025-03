Thane, Mar 31 (PTI) A 48-year-old woman died after getting entangled in a part of an excavator in Thane city on Monday evening, a civic official said.

The incident took place at CP Talao dumping yard, TMC disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said.

'Rajshri Jadhav, a resident of Bhim Nagar here, was picking up scrap from the transfer station when the incident took place. Sri Nagar police are probing further," he said. PTI COR BNM