Woman pillion rider crushed to death as two-wheeler tries to overtake truck

Nagpur, Aug 3 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman on her way to appear for a bank exam died on Saturday after the scooter on which she was riding pillion skidded and she was run over by a truck, a Nagpur police official said.

The accident took place in Besa in Beltarodi here in the afternoon when the two-wheeler tried to overtake a truck and slipped in the process, resulting in the rider and pillion falling on the road, the official said.

"Priyanka Mankar was riding pillion and was on her way to appear for a bank exam in Sancheti school in Besa. Her brother Yogesh was riding the two-wheeler. Yogesh tried to a overtake a tipper lorry. The two-wheeler skidded while trying to avoid a vehicle coming from the other direction. Both fell and Priyanka was crushed to death by the lorry's rear wheels," he said.

"Yogesh was wearing a helmet, while the deceased was not. Truck driver Mohammad Pathan from Seoni in Madhya Pradesh was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act for rash driving and other offences," the Beltarodi police station official said. PTI COR BNM