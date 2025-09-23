Woman pillion rider dies, son hurt as truck hits bike

Mumbai, Sept 23 (PTI) In a hit-and-run incident, a 50-year-old woman pillion rider was killed and her 29-year-old son was injured after a speeding dumper truck rammed their bike on a bridge in Mahim, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday after Aliya Bano left her home on foot to hand over dinner to her husband. Her son, Mohd Tabrez Saleem Khan, offered to drop her off at Dharavi. "On the Sion-Mahim link road, a speeding dumper truck rammed into the motorcycle from behind. Bano's head was crushed under the wheel of the heavy vehicle, resulting in her death on the spot. Her son was seriously injured," a police official said.

The dumper driver fled without providing any help to the mother-son duo.

Though injured, Khan noted down the registration number of the heavy vehicle.

Bano and Khan were rushed to Sion Hospital, where doctors declared her "brought dead".

Police registered an FIR against the truck driver under various sections, including 106-i (causing death by negligence) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita.

No arrest has been made so far, the official added. PTI ZA NSK