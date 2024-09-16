Woman pillion rider killed after car hits scooter in Kerala

Kollam, Sep 16 (PTI) A 47-year-old woman was killed after the scooter on which she was riding pillion met with an accident involving a car at Sasthamcotta near here, police said on Monday.

The accused driver Ajmal (27), who went absconding, was taken into custody from the district on Monday morning, police said.

According to the FIR, the incident happened at 4.30 pm on Sunday at Annorkkavu junction near Sasthamcotta.

Locals alleged that the accused, after hitting the scooter, in a bid to escape, ran over the deceased, Kunju Mol.

Mol was riding pillion with her relative Fousiya, who was also injured in the accident.

The co-passenger in the car, a Thiruvananthapuram native female doctor, was taken into custody by police on Sunday.

Locals alleged that the passengers in the car were in an inebriated state.

However, police said the arrest of the accused would be made after detailed questioning. PTI RRT RRT KH