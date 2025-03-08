Woman play a crucial role towards developing India, says Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that women have an important contribution in making a developed India and a developed Rajasthan.

He said that women are making the country and the state proud with their excellent work on every front including politics, art, sports, education, health and security.

Addressing the state-level programme on International Women's Day at Birla Auditorium on Saturday, he highlighted various schemes and programmes for women in the state.

The chief minister said that the amount of saving bond being given on the birth of a girl child of poor families through Laado Protsahan Yojana in the state will now be Rs 1.5 lakh in place of Rs 1 lakh.

He said that more than three lakh women are getting benefited under Lakhpati Didi Yojana by the state government. Also, about five lakh women have benefited from Matru Vandan Yojana.

"The state government has done work like a 10 per cent increase in the honorarium of Anganwadi workers, assistants and Saathin sisters, plantation of trees in more than 10,000 Gram Panchayats under Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao Yojana," he said.

The chief minister called upon the women's power to make joint efforts to bring the needy women standing at the last line into the mainstream and play their role in empowering the country and the state.

"Women are the embodiment of many qualities like sacrifice, compassion, affection, patience, tolerance, sensitivity, gentleness, humility, bravery and sympathy," he said.

Sharma said that women in the country are becoming empowered and self-reliant due to the decisions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Deputy CM Diya Kumari and other leaders and officers attended the programme.