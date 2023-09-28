Woman poisoned to death by in-laws for dowry in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 28 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman was allegedly poisoned to death by her in-laws over dowry in a village here on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

Station House Officer Rajeev Sharma said, "Anjali was found dead at her in-laws’ house in Wazirabad village under mysterious circumstances. Her family members have alleged that she was poisoned to death.” Anjali was married to Shubham Kumar three years ago. Her family has alleged that she was being harassed by her in-laws for dowry, police said.

An FIR has been lodged against Shubham and his parents regarding the matter. The accused people are absconding since morning and the police teams are trying to arrest them, the SHO said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and a probe is underway, he said. PTI COR CDN NB