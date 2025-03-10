Woman poisons mentally challenged son, hangs self

Faridabad, Mar 10 (PTI) A woman allegedly committed suicide after giving her mentally challenged son some poisonous substance here on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening when they received information from a man who reported Bilma Devi (45) and her son, Krishna (14) being dead, police said.

When they reached the spot, they found Devi hanging from the ceiling fan and her son lying on the floor, police said. They sent the bodies for post-mortem.

Prima facie, it appears that Devi had killed her son by giving him some poisonous substance, police said.

During the initial investigation, the police found that Devi, who was working as a domestic help, also has a daughter who is married.

Devi's neighbour told the police that she was worried about her son's future after her death as he was mentally challenged, police said.

"The cause behind deaths is not clear yet and the case is being thoroughly investigated, Inspector Surender Singh, SHO of Kheri Pul police station said.