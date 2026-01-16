Woman poisons son, daughter to death before committing suicide in UP's Saharanpur, in-laws booked

Saharanpur (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman allegedly poisoned her son and daughter to death before committing suicide by consuming the toxic substance following a domestic dispute in the Gaglaherhi area of the district, police said on Friday.

The deceased woman's family, in their complaint, have accused her in-laws of harassment, based on which police have registered a case and taken up the investigation, they said.

Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal told PTI that Manita, 30, a resident of Mohaddipur, married Neetu, a resident of the Gaglaherhi area, nine years ago.

The incident occurred on Thursday at around 10.00 pm when Manita, after having an argument with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, left the house with her daughter Nitya, 6, and son Kartikeya, 4, the SP said.

She then called her husband, who works a private job, and told him that she was going to commit suicide by consuming poison with her children, the officer said.

Meanwhile, passersby saw the woman and her children in distress and informed the police. Gaglaherhi police immediately took all three to the hospital, where they were declared dead, Bindal said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The deceased woman's family has filed a complaint at the police station, holding her brother-in-law and sister-in-law responsible for the deaths of their daughter and grandchildren, police said.

They also alleged that her brother-in-law and sister-in-law harassed their daughter, and their son-in-law also sided with his family, police added.

Bindal said that the police are investigating the matter based on the complaint, and further action will be taken after the post-mortem report.