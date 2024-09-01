Woman poisons three children to 'death', ends life in T'gana

Hyderabad, Sep 1 (PTI) A 28-year-old woman allegedly killed her three children and later "committed suicide" by hanging herself in Patancheru mandal of Sangareddy district, police said on Sunday.

The woman is suspected to have poisoned her children--aged between three and five, to death over some family dispute and later ended her life at their house on Saturday night The woman's relatives who stay in the neighbourhood noticed the bodies of the woman and children on Sunday and alerted the police about the incident, they said.

The woman's husband who was addicted to liquor was in a rehabilitation centre, a police official said. A case was registered. PTI VVK VVK SS