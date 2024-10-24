Woman police constable saves injured man, takes him to hospital on her scooter

Mangaluru (Karnataka), Oct 24 (PTI) In a remarkable display of compassion and quick thinking, a Mangaluru lady police constable went above and beyond the call of duty by personally transporting an injured accident victim to the hospital on her two-wheeler in the early hours of Thursday.

The incident took place near KPT junction when Murshida Banu, a constable from Kadri Police Station, was en route to work at around 4 AM, police said.

According to police, as she approached the Vyasanagar turn, she came across a serious accident involving a poultry transport truck that had collided with a stationary heavy vehicle. The truck's cleaner had sustained severe injuries, while the driver, hurt, was unable to assist.

Recognising the critical nature of the situation and with no emergency transport or rickshaws available at that hour, Murshida acted swiftly. She carefully positioned the injured cleaner on her scooter and, using one hand to hold him, drove to the nearest private hospital, ensuring that he received prompt medical attention, a senior police officer said.

Upon arriving at the hospital, officers from the Urwa Police Station helped get the victim admitted, while Murshida informed the Kadri traffic police, who later arrived at the accident site to investigate, he said.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal commended Murshida for her extraordinary presence of mind and dedication, noting that her swift actions likely saved the man's life.

"This is a shining example of commitment to duty and humanity," he said, applauding her.

She was later honoured for her social concern and bravery by an organisation dedicated to women's welfare. PTI CORR AMP SA