Woman police officer attacked in Punjab's Amritsar

Amritsar, Aug 3 (PTI) A woman police officer suffered serious injuries after she was attacked by a group of people here, police on Saturday said.

Verka Police Station SHO Amanjot Kaur went to Mudhal village on Friday night after she received information about a fight among some people.

A group of people after seeing the police officer attacked her with wooden sticks and injured her.

The SHO's gunman rushed her to a hospital, police said.

One of the accused has been arrested and efforts are on to nab the other accused, they said. PTI JMS CHS AS AS