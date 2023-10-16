Woman police officer beaten up by man whom she had gone to arrest

Kottayam (Kerala), Oct 16 (PTI) A woman sub-inspector was beaten up a day ago by a man whom she and her team had gone to arrest in connection with a 2013 assault case, police said on Monday.

Erumeli Sub Inspector Shanti K Babu and a police team had gone to the home of the accused to execute a court warrant on the specific instructions of the district police chief.

At the residence of the accused, he refused to go along with the police officers and was also seen shouting at them aggresively, following which they tried to take him by force.

Visuals of the incident on TV channels showed the accused, V G Sreedharan, grabbing the Sub Inspector's hair and hitting her on the back as the officers were attempting to bring him out of his house.

Subsequently, the officers immobilised his arms and marched him to the waiting police vehicle.

According to the police, the man is a suspect in a case of assaulting a woman in his neighbourhood in 2013.

Many times in the past, he has chased away police officers who had gone with a warrant there, by shouting obscenities at them, police said. PTI CORR HMP ANE