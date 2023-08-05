Woman poses as nurse, attempts to murder mother of newborn at hospital in Kerala

Pathanamthitta (Ker), Aug 5 (PTI) A 30-year-old woman, who was arrested for attempting to murder her friend's wife by posing as a nurse at a private hospital near here, was remanded to judicial custody on Saturday.

The incident occurred at a hospital in Parumala near here on Friday where Kayamkulam resident Sneha (24) was admitted for post delivery care.

Anusha, a friend of Sneha's husband, was nabbed by the hospital staff after she allegedly tried to inject air into the vein of the victim under the pretext of administering a medicine, police said.

Her intention to harm the victim was clear, they said.

After recording her statement and collecting evidence, the accused was produced before a local court which remanded her to judicial custody.

On August 4, the accused woman had entered Sneha's room in the hospital disguised as a nurse and told her that one more injection has to be administered.

"She attempted to inject air into the vein of the victim using an empty syringe twice but failed. When she attempted it again, Sneha's mother grew suspicious and informed the nursing staff," police said.

The hospital staff caught the accused and handed her over to the police.

The health condition of the victim was said to be stable.

The mobile phone of the accused woman was seized and it is said that she was close to Arun, the victim's husband.

Anusha, a pharmacist at a private hospital, disguised herself as a nurse after purchasing a syringe, glouse and a coat, police said. PTI RRT RRT ROH