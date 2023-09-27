Woman poses as real estate agent in Navi Mumbai, cheats 6 home buyers of Rs 1.87 cr

Thane, Sep 27 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 42-year-old woman for allegedly claiming to be a real estate agent and cheating six home buyers to the tune of Rs 1.87 crore, an official said on Wednesday.

The accused claimed she was an agent of a real estate developer. She allegedly promised houses to the victims at Jasai in Uran area of Navi Mumbai and took money from them since January 2023, the official from Uran police station said.

When the victims did not get the houses as promised, they tried to contact the accused, but she did not respond to their calls. The victims later got to know the accused had fled from Jasai, he said.

After being unable to trace her, the victims approached the police with a complaint, based on which a case was registered on Tuesday against the woman under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the police said.

A probe was on into the case, they added. PTI COR GK