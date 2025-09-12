Woman posing as Army officer detained; weapons and army uniforms among items seized

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Sep 12 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have detained a 48-year-old woman for allegedly deceiving people by posing as an Army officer, and recovered from her defence uniforms and arms, officials said on Friday.

The police also recovered several awards, mementoes, medals and invitation cards for programmes, in which she was referred to as 'Captain'.

The Daulatabad police here detained the woman, identified as Ruchika Jain, and a case was registered against her, an official said.

"The police recovered army uniforms, a badge with 'Para' written on it along with three stars (used to designate rank), a name plate, four medals and her photo in the army uniform. In addition, several awards, mementoes and invitations to programmes, in which her name was mentioned as 'Captain Ruchika Jain', have been seized," he said.

An air pistol with 'no licence required for this' written on it, and an air gun were also recovered from her, an official of Daulatabad police station said.

