Woman posing as nurse flees with infant from Kolkata hospital

Kolkata, Nov 17 (PTI) A woman disappeared with an infant from a hospital in Kolkata after posing as a nurse and befriending the child's mother on Monday, police said.

The family filed a complaint with the police after the incident that occurred in a government-run children's hospital.

The child's mother, Manjula Bibi of Kashipur in South 24 Parganas district, told the police that she met the woman while travelling in a bus to the hospital with her baby.

"The accused woman claimed to be working as a nurse in the hospital. The two entered the hospital together. After the child was examined, the mother went to buy medicines leaving the baby with her. When she returned, both were missing," the police officer said.

Unable to trace them in the hospital, the family lodged a complaint at Phoolbagan Police Station, he said.

"We have started an investigation and are scanning CCTV footage to identify the accused woman," the officer said. PTI SCH NN