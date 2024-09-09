Woman professor found dead at rented house in Odisha’s Cuttack

Bhubaneswar, Sep 9 (PTI) A woman professor at Cuttack-based National Law University Odisha (NLUO) was found dead in her rented house in Cuttack city, police said on Monday.

Her body was found in a room in the house locked from inside at CDA area of Cuttack on Sunday, they said.

The deceased was identified as Ananya Chakraborty, an associate professor (law) at NLUO.

Chakraborty hailed from neighbouring West Bengal, and she stayed alone, a police officer said on Monday.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said. PTI BBM BBM RBT