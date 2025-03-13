Woman pushes 8-year-old daughter to death from 29th floor flat, then commits suicide

Thane, Mar 13 (PTI) A woman allegedly pushed her eight-year-old daughter to death from their 29th floor flat in a housing complex in Panvel in Maharashtra and then committed suicide, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Palaspe at 8am on Wednesday, the official added.

"The woman, identified as 37-year-old Mythili Dua, was reportedly mentally unsound. She pushed her child to death and then jumped off. She and her child died on the spot. A murder case has been registered and further probe is underway," the Panvel police station official said. PTI COR BNM