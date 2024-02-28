Woman qawwali singer held for running flesh trade

Thane, Feb 28 (PTI) Police have arrested a 40-year-old woman qawwali singer from Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly running a flesh trade, an official said on Wednesday.

Advertisment

The accused, Roshni Bablu Sheikh, was held on February 26 in an operation conducted by the Anti-Human Trafficking Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate, he said.

"The accused woman, a qawwali singer, operated the flesh trade in Mumbai's Santacruz, Andheri, Dahisar, Borivali and other areas. When the police received complaints about it, they laid a trap at a famous road-side eatery on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway at Kashimira and nabbed her. They rescued a female victim and also seized the cash involved in the deal," he said.

The rescued woman was shifted to a rehabilitation centre, he added.

Senior inspector Samir Ahirrao said an offence under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the accused woman. PTI COR NP