Woman raped after husband sought directions from passersby on outskirts of Patna

Patna, May 1 (PTI) A woman was raped in front of her husband in Shahpur on the outskirts of Patna, police said on Thursday.

The woman, a dancer, was returning home with her husband in the early hours of Wednesday after an event when the incident happened in Shahpur Dera village, they said.

"When her husband asked three passersby for directions to the Dighwara railway station, they asked the couple to get onto their motorcycles. Instead of taking them to the station, they were taken to a secluded place where the woman was raped in front of her husband who was held hostage," ASP (Danapur) Bhanu Pratap Singh.

The accused left them there and fled, he said.

"Based on the victim's statement, police registered a case and started a search for the accused. Manoj Kumar and Manish Kumar were arrested on Wednesday night. A search is on to nab the third accused, Nagendra Kumar," he said. PTI PKD SOM