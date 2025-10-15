Woman raped, blackmailed over obscene video in UP's Ballia; 1 held

Ballia (UP), Oct 15 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman was allegedly drugged, raped and blackmailed for more than 18 months over an obscene video, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ashish Kumar (23), a resident of Ropanpur village in Mau district, police said.

According to the complaint filed by the victim, Kumar befriended her about two years ago through Instagram.

Around a year and a half ago, he called her to meet him, where he drugged her, raped her and made an obscene video, the woman alleged.

Following this, for the past 18 months, Kumar had been using the video to blackmail and rape the victim. He had been threatening to share the video online, Station House Officer (SHO), Bheempura, Hitesh Kumar said, quoting the FIR.

A case was registered under charges of rape and sections of the Information Technology Act, they said.

Superintendent of Police Omveer Singh said Ashish Kumar was arrested from Ibrahimpatty town on Wednesday and sent to jail after completion of legal formalities. Further investigation is underway. PTI COR ABN ABN HIG HIG