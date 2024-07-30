Woman 'raped' by driver in moving bus in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jul 30 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman passenger was allegedly raped by a driver of a private sleeper bus travelling from Nirmal district of Telangana to Prakasam in Andhra Pradesh, police said on Tuesday.

The woman called the 'Dial 100' and informed the police about the incident after midnight on Monday when the bus was on the outskirts of Hyderabad, they said.

Police intercepted the bus. When the vehicle slowed down near the Mettuguda area here, the accused driver fled, a police official said.

The woman told the police that the accused, one of the drivers of the bus, put a blanket in her mouth and allegedly raped her on the moving bus even though other passengers were there.

Meanwhile, the person who was driving the bus was taken into custody and was being questioned, the official said.

The woman was sent to a hospital. Based on her complaint, a case was registered at Osmania University police station. Further investigation is on. PTI VVK VVK KH