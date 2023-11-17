Woman raped by e-rickshaw driver in UP's Bahraich, hunt on for accused

Bahraich (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by an e-rickshaw driver here, police said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday night when the woman was returning home from her grandmother's place, the victim's mother said in her complaint.

The e-rickshaw driver asked her to board his vehicle by claiming to be an acquaintance of her aunt. He then allegedly forcibly took the woman to his house where he raped her, the police said.

The driver later left the woman at the district women hospital's gate on Friday morning as she was bleeding due to rape injuries and fled the spot, they added.

The woman is being treated in the hospital, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kunwar Gyananjay Singh said.

Based on the complaint by the victim's mother, an FIR has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, Singh said.

The driver has been identified and a manhunt has been launched to nab him, the ASP added.

