Woman raped by neighbour in front of daughter in Delhi farmhouse

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A 37-year-old woman caretaker of a farmhouse was allegedly raped in front of her daughter by a neighbour in outernorth Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Dharminder, 35, a native of Bihar's Muzaffarpur, was arrested on Wednesday.

An officer said Dharminder tied the hands and feet of both of them before he raped the mother.

The woman filed her complaint on Tuesday at the Swaroop Nagar Police Station.

She alleged that they were assaulted when she and her 11-year-old daughter were asleep in the verandah of the farmhouse in Kadipur, where they live, the officer said.

"Around 2 am to 2.30 am on the intervening night of April 20 and 21, the accused, who lives in the same locality, allegedly scaled the farmhouse wall with his face covered, tied the hands and feet of the complainant and her daughter, and sexually assaulted the woman under threat," the officer said.

The woman alleged that after raping her the man jumped the wall and fled, he said.

Dharminder, a casual labourer, has been booked under charges of rape and house trespass, among other crimes, he said. PTI SSJ SSJ VN VN