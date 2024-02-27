Woman raped by nursing assistant in ICU in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Feb 27 (PTI) A 24-year-old woman admitted to the ICU of a private hospital was allegedly raped by a nursing assistant in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Tuesday, police said.

Shivaji Park Station House Officer (SHO) Rajpal Singh said the woman was admitted to the hospital due to a lung infection and was undergoing treatment in the ICU. The accused, Chirag Yadav, allegedly raped her around 4 am, he said.

The survivor also alleged that the accused administered her an injection when she raised an alarm, following which she fell unconscious, the SHO added.

Singh said the woman gained consciousness after her husband called her on mobile. She then narrated the ordeal to her family.

"We have detained the accused and he is being interrogated. We have also examined CCTV footage in which he is seen going to the bed and covering it with curtains," he said.

An FIR has been lodged and a probe is underway, the SHO said.