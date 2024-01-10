Woman raped by police constable in Rajasthan's Ajmer

Jaipur, Jan 10 (PTI) A 29-year-old married woman was allegedly raped by a police constable in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Wednesday.

Civil Lines SHO Surendra Singh said that the victim had registered a case against constable Himmat Taushik (35) posted at the Ajmer police lines for holding her captive and rape on Tuesday.

The SHO said that a case has been registered against the constable based on the woman's complaint under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

He said the victim has revealed in the preliminary interrogation that a divorce case with her husband is pending in the court and she came in contact with the constable in 2016 and became friends.

The matter is being investigated, he added. PTI AG AS AS