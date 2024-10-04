Woman raped by three men near Pune, her male friend assaulted

Pune: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by three persons on the outskirts of Pune, while her male was assaulted, police said on Friday.

The gang rape was allegedly committed in the Bopdev Ghar area around 11 pm on Thursday, they said.

According to the Kondhwa police, the woman had gone to the locality with a male friend.

“As per preliminary details, the woman and her male friend had gone to the Bopdev Ghar area on Thursday late night where three unknown people allegedly raped her,” said a senior official from Pune police.

He said ten police teams have been formed to trace those behind the alleged gang rape.

Another official from Kondhwa police station said that the incident took place at an isolated place and the trio also assaulted the woman’s male friend.