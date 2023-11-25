Woman raped by two men posing as cops at railway station in MP's Ashok Nagar district

Ashok Nagar, Nov 25 (PTI) A woman was allegedly raped by two men posing as policemen while she was waiting with her husband at a railway station in Madhya Pradesh's Ashok Nagar district, police said on Saturday.

Advertisment

The incident occurred at Mungaoli railway station, where the woman, who is in her 30s, was waiting with her husband after they missed their scheduled train to Jaipur, Rajasthan, late on Friday night, an official said.

The couple had missed the train, as the man, who was a habitual drinker, had stepped out of the station in search of alcohol, Ashok Nagar Government Railway Police (GRP) station in-charge J L Ahirwar said.

Two men posing as policemen in civilian clothes approached the couple and inquired about their tickets and other details, he said.

Advertisment

When the couple asked the accused to show their identity cards, one of them started arguing with the woman's husband and slapped him, the official said.

One of the accused took the woman's husband away, while the other man forced her into the shrubs nearby and raped her, he said, adding the woman was also later raped by the other accused.

A case under section 376 (D) (gang rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the unidentified accused, and a manhunt has been launched for them, the official said. PTI COR ADU ARU