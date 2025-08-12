Woman 'raped' in front of her younger sister in Jharkhand, 2 held

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Aug 12 (PTI) A 22-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two persons in front of her younger sister in Jharkhand's Palamu district, and both the accused were arrested, police said on Tuesday.

The woman lodged a complaint with the police on Monday, alleging that she and her sister were waiting at the Daltonganj station for a train to go to Punjab in search of a livelihood, and the two men, posing as policemen, took them to a deserted place and raped her, Palamu Superintendent of Police Reesma Ramesan said.

"Both of the sisters were taken to a deserted place under the Chainpur police station limits, where the two men allegedly raped the elder sister," the SP said.

"After the crime, when the two men were taking them on a motorcycle to Daltonganj station, the younger sister jumped off the two-wheeler and started screaming. Local people held the accused and handed them over to the police," Ramesan said.

The complainant was sent for a medical examination, the SP said.

The accused were produced before a local court and forwarded to jail, she added.