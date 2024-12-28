Woman 'raped' in Telangana after refusing 'unnatural sex' demand

Hyderabad, Dec 28 (PTI) A woman was allegedly raped in Nirmal district of Telangana after she refused to accept the demands of a man for "unnatural sex," police said on Saturday.

A police release stated that a constable on duty at the bus station in Nirmal on Friday was informed by an auto driver that a woman in his vehicle was unconscious.

The constable admitted the 23-year-old woman to a government hospital. After regaining consciousness on Saturday, she informed police that she had left home following a quarrel with her husband and had arrived at the bus station, the statement said.

At the bus station, she met a man and told him that she was in need of money. He then contacted someone and told him that the woman was willing to "spend time with him for money," the release added.

The man took her to a lodge, where he forced her into "unnatural sex," but she rejected his advances. He then allegedly raped her, the release said.

Based on her statement, the police have registered a case and initiated an investigation.