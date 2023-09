Bijnor (UP), Sep 27 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by a youth here, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Monday and the accused Deepak has been arrested, in-charge, Shergarh police station, Prince Sharma said.

An FIR was registered by family members of the survivor under IPC section 376 (rape), he said.PTI CORR ABN ABN DV DV