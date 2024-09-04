Woman raped in UP's Ballia, accused held

Ballia (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped here, with the police on Wednesday arresting the accused, officials said.

Citing the FIR, Nagra police station in-charge Harishankar Singh said the woman, who lives in a village, had gone to defecate on August 14 when Vijay Pratap (27) raped her.

"On the complaint of the woman's father, a case was registered against the accused under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sahhita (BNS) provisions," he said.

The accused was produced in a local court which sent him to jail, he added. PTI COR KIS DV DV