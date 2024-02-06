Woman raped in UP's Ghaziabad, accused arrested

Ghaziabad (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman was allegedly raped here by a man after he offered her a lift from outside a beauty parlour and took her to his house, police said on Tuesday.

The accused, who is an acquaintance of the woman, has been arrested, they added.

The incident occurred on Sunday when the woman was standing outside a beauty parlour in the Masuri area and was allegedly offered a lift by the accused, identified as Ankur Chowdhary (38), DCP (Rural) Vivek Chandra Yadav said.

Chowdhary took the woman to his rented accommodation where he allegedly raped her, Yadav said.

In her complaint, the victim also alleged that Chowdhary snatched her ear rings and took away her mobile phone so that she could not call the police or her kin, the DCP said.

He even threatened her of dire consequences if she disclosed the incident to anyone, the complainant added.

However, the woman lodged a complaint on Tuesday at the Masuri police station against the accused, the DCP said.

Chowdhary was then booked under Sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 392 (punishment for robbery) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the same day, he added. PTI COR NAV RPA