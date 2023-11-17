Woman raped, murdered in Kanpur; 3 more held

Kanpur (UP), Nov 17 (PTI) Three men were on Friday arrested for hatching the conspiracy to kill a 35-year-old woman who was also raped before being murdered, police said.

The incident took place on November 13. Earlier, Arjun Yadav alias Kuldeep was arrested in connection with the case, they said.

Those arrested on Friday have been identified as Rinku Yadav (19), Rohit Yadav (23) and Chintu Tewari alias Chintu Kori (32), all residents of Rawatpur, Kakadev, police said.

Talking to PTI, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Arti Singh said the post-mortem reports confirmed that the woman was raped before being murdered, after which the charges of rape were added to the FIR.

The autopsy findings confirmed the cause of death due to Hemorrhagic shock, she added.

Police investigation revealed that the key accused Arjun had hatched the conspiracy of the woman’s murder with three men.

Efforts are on to take all the arrested persons on police remand for in-depth interrogation to establish the exact motive behind the murder, the Additional DCP said.

The widow who had been running the tiffin service was found bleeding in her house in Kakadev by her daughter on November 13 afternoon.

“She was taken to Lala Lajpat Rai (LLR) Hospital where she breathed her last during treatment,” DCP (Central) Pramod Kumar said.

The daughter claimed that she found her mother unclothed, suggesting that she was raped, he added.

The police, however, slapped the rape charges against the accused on Thursday only after the post-mortem findings confirmed the sexual assault. PTI COR ABN NB