Woman raped near police station in Odisha

Rourkela, Oct 7 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was allegedly raped near a police station in Odisha's Rourkela town, police said on Tuesday.

The woman, who is married, was returning home on Monday night when two men forcibly took her near the railway track just behind the Raghunathpalli police station, it was alleged.

While one man raped her, she escaped when the other person attempted on her, according to the police complaint.

Rourkela's SP Nitesh Wadhwani said an investigation has been started and two persons have been detained in connection with the incident. PTI COR AAM AAM SOM