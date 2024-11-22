Woman raped on promise of marriage in Navi Mumbai; three of family booked

Thane, Nov 22 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police on Friday registered a case against three members of a family for the alleged rape of a 24-year-old woman, an official said on Friday.

Based on a complaint, a case under section 376 (rape) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against a man and his parents.

The woman has alleged that the man, a resident of Vavanje village in Panvel, had lured her into a physical relationship by promising to marry her, the official said.

He said the man allegedly raped the woman at different locations between October 2023 and May 2024, and the family later rejected the woman, citing her caste, and insulted her. PTI COR ARU