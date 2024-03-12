Woman riding bicycle dies after hit-and-run by SUV in Gurugram, accused at large

Gurugram, Mar 12 (PTI) A 27-year-old woman succumbed to injuries after she was allegedly hit by an SUV while riding a bicycle in the Sector 53 area here, police said on Tuesday.

An FIR has been registered against the unknown SUV driver who immediately fled the spot in his vehicle, they added.

The deceased has been identified as Nasima Khatoon, a native of Assam. She died during treatment at AIIMS, Delhi, the police said. According to a complaint filed by the woman's husband Aminul Haq, the accident took place around 6.30 pm on Sunday when Khatoon was returning home from work on a bicycle.

While crossing the Golf Course Road, a Mahindra SUV car coming from behind hit her bicycle. The driver immediately fled the spot in his car, the police said citing the complainant.

Khatoon was seriously injured and was taken to a private hospital. When her condition did not improve, she was referred to Delhi's AIIMS hospital where she died during treatment on Monday night, Haq added in his complaint.

Haq said he and his wife hail from Dhubri in Assam. They were living on rent in the Saraswati Kunj area here for the last seven months and Khatoon worked at a printing press in Sector 54.

Based on the husband's complaint, an FIR was registered against the unidentified SUV driver under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (death due to negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 53 Police Station on Monday, the police said.

A senior police officer said that the registration number of the SUV has been identified and efforts are underway to trace the accused. PTI COR RPA