Woman riding pillion killed as cement mixer truck rams into Rapido motorbike in Mumbai

Mumbai, Dec 1 (PTI) A 49-year-old woman riding pillion on an aggregator motorbike to her workplace was killed, while the driver was critically injured when a cement mixer truck rammed into their two-wheeler in Mumbai's Mulund area, a police official said on Monday.

The accident took place near the Airoli Junction on the Eastern Express Highway on Saturday and the deceased was identified by police as Shubhangi Surendra Magare.

According to the Mulund police station official, the injured Rapido motorbike rider, Ganesh Vishram Madhav, is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Police have arrested the truck driver, Jawahir Bansharaj Yadav, after registering a case against him.

The deceased, Magare, resided in a building on Mulund-Goregaon Link Road and worked in Matunga. She had booked bike taxi aggregator Rapido's motorcycle and was on way to her workplace when the accident took place, the official added. PTI ZA RSY