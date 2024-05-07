Woman riding pillion on two-wheeler dies in road accident

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (PTI) A 35-year-old woman, who was riding pillion on a scooter, died after being run over by a tipper lorry near Kazhakkoottam here on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Ruksana from nearby Perumathura, police said.

Eyewitnesses said the woman fell after being hit by the tipper lorry on a busy road when the driver tried to overtake the two-wheeler she was travelling on and was later run over.

The lorry driver came to know about the tragedy only after passersby raised an alarm.

By then, the woman had been crushed after being caught under the tyres, they said.

Though Ruksana was rushed to a nearby hospital, she could not be saved, they said.

The tipper lorry driver was later taken into custody by police. PTI LGK SS