Woman robbed of gold jewellery worth Rs 3.35 lakh in Beed

Beed, Feb 2 (PTI) A woman was robbed of gold jewellery worth Rs 3.35 lakh at Kaij bus station in Beed district, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday evening when Ashwini Gholve, a resident of Teacher Colony, was boarding a bus for Nashik, he added.

"An unidentified woman opened the victim's handbag and fled with gold jewellery worth Rs 3.35 lakh that was a kept in a box. The victim was on her way to attend her brother's wedding. The stolen items include a one 'tola' gold ring, a gold mangalsutra, a ring and a pair of earrings weighing 5 gram each," he said.

"The suspect is seen in footage from one of the CCTV cameras in the vicinity. She was with a minor girl. Further probe into the case is underway," the Kaij police station official added. PTI COR BNM