Woman run over by car in Dehradun, accused held from Jaipur

Dehradun, Dec 21 (PTI) A youth who allegedly hit and killed a woman with his speeding car in the Rajpur area of Uttarakhand's ​​Dehradun a week ago was arrested from Rajasthan on Sunday, police said.

Anmol Yadav (22), who had fled after the accident, was arrested from Jaipur following a tip-off, they said.

Pawan Kumar Gupta of Rajpur had filed a complaint with the police stating that on December 14, his wife had gone for a morning walk when an unknown person, driving his car negligently, hit her near Sai Temple on Rajpur Road, seriously injuring her.

Gupta alleged that the driver fled the scene and his wife was declared dead by doctors when she was taken to the hospital.

The police said that based on the complaint, a case was registered at Rajpur police station under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent and dangerous driving, and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, the police team identified the car involved in the accident through CCTV cameras near the accident site and other possible locations and gathered information about it through its registration number.

The police said that the car was recovered on December 18, and it was found that it was being driven by Anmol at the time of the accident.

However, the accused had also switched off his mobile phone fearing arrest. To apprehend the accused, the police activated their informer network, and based on the information received, he was arrested, they said.