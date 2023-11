Ballia (UP), Nov 18 (PTI) A 40-year-old woman died after being run over by a truck in the Bairia area of Ballia, police said on Saturday.

According to police, the accident took place Friday evening and two more people were injured in it.

Sandhya Srivastava was shopping for Chhath puja in the Bairia market when she was hit by a container truck, police said. She died on the spot.

Her body was sent for a post mortem, police said. PTI COR NAV VN VN