Woman run over by truck in UP's Etawah

Etawah (UP), Oct 14 (PTI) A truck hit a motorcycle and ran over a 28-year-old woman riding pillion on the Etawah-Kanpur national highway, police said on Saturday.

SHO of Friends Colony police station Sudheer Singh said that the incident occurred at the Sundarpur railway crossing overbridge late on Friday evening.

The victim, identified as Shivani died on the spot, the police office said, adding the other person who was riding the motorcycle was injured and admitted to the district hospital. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD