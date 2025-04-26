Woman sarpanch held for accepting Rs 19,000 bribe

Thane, Apr 26 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a woman sarpanch from Palghar district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 19,000 for sanctioning the bill of a contractor for office work, an official said on Saturday.

Shobha Gawari (36), sarpanch of the Saprond Magathane Group Gram Panchayat, had allegedly demanded a two per cent "cut" for clearing the bill related to the expansion of the panchayat office.

After the contractor approached the ACB, the sarpanch was arrested on April 25 when she was accepting Rs 19,000 cash, the official said.

An FIR was registered against Gawari at Wada police station under the relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act. PTI COR NSK