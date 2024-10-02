Woman sarpanch held for accepting Rs 5,000 bribe

Gondia, Oct 2 (PTI) A woman sarpanch from Gondia district in Maharashtra was nabbed by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a Rs 5,000 bribe for releasing the honorarium of a Gram Panchayat worker, officials said on Wednesday.

The complainant, who works as a Rozgar Sewak, had requested the sarpanch of Indora village to sign the cheque for his honorarium totalling Rs 53,200 accumulated over the last four months.

The Sarpanch allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the complainant to sign the cheque, prompting him to approach the Anti-Corruption Bureau, a senior official said.

The Sarpanch was held on Tuesday at the Gram Panchayat office when she was allegedly accepting the bribe, and a case was registered against her at Tirora police station. PTI COR NSK