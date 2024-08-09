Woman sarpanch locked in office; case registered

Latur (Maharashtra), Aug 9 (PTI) A case was registered against a man in Maharashtra's Latur district on Friday after he allegedly locked a Dalit woman sarpanch inside the gram panchayat office, police said.

The incident took place at Shivankhed village in Chakur tehsil on Thursday.

Suraj Baliram Sake, the accused, was yet to be arrested, said a police official.

Sake wanted village sarpanch Bainabai Salunke to put her signature on certain documents, and when she refused, he allegedly locked her inside the panchayat office.

She was rescued by villagers after some time, the police official said.

A case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the accused and probe was on, he added. PTI COR KRK